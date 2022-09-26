BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.3 %

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $466.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

