BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 186,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $164.33 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.90 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

