BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $189,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $76.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

