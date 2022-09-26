BMO Capital Markets Cuts SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to $25.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.36.

SSR Mining stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,542.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,868 shares of company stock valued at $260,318. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

