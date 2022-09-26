Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $7.36 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.95 or 1.09992456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058968 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064778 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

