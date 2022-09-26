Boson Protocol Hits Market Cap of $45.16 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and approximately $665,129.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

