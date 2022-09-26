Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.87.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

BXP opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $75.84 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

