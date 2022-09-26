Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $83.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.87.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $75.84 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

