Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $386,250.00 and approximately $30,684.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official website is www.bitmex.com. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks.Bounty0x aims to offer an easy and safe way for businesses to hold cryptocurrency bounties and hire bounty hunters to complete tasks.BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform.”

