Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Insider Acquires £235,000 in Stock

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) insider William Jackson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($283,953.60).

Shares of LON:BPT opened at GBX 214 ($2.59) on Monday. Bridgepoint Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 203.40 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 571 ($6.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 2,675.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $3.64. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

