Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 27,700 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,099,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,941,109.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,431.32.
- On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.
- On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.
Brightcove Trading Down 1.1 %
BCOV opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.40 million, a P/E ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.70. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.
Institutional Trading of Brightcove
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
