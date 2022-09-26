Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 27,700 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,099,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,941,109.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.

Brightcove Trading Down 1.1 %

BCOV opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.40 million, a P/E ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.70. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

