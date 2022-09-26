Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,464 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.21 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

