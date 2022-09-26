Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $12.11 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $697.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

