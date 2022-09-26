Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $15.41 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $277.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

