Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $29,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $205.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

