Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 31,796 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

CMCSA opened at $31.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

