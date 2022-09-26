Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 34,083 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,083 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

