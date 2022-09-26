Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 78,811 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,811 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.82% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $58,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.