Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.82.

NYSE:AON opened at $273.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

