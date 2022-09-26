Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

BIP stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

