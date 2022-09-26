Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTI opened at $184.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.