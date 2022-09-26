Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,516,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

