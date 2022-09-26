Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $221.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.31. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

