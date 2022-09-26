Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of QCOM opened at $121.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

