BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Buys $69,035.70 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $69,035.70. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,039,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,473,587.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BRT opened at $21.17 on Monday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

