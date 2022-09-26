Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,590 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.