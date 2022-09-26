Bytecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.48 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $20,601.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018557 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

