ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $189,751.57

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ByteNext has a market cap of $189,751.57 and $268.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About ByteNext
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ByteNext
