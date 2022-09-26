CACHE Gold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $53.37 or 0.00263920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $60,527.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold was first traded on February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing.A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time.CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

