CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives $3.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAIXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

