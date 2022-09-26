Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on CALM. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

