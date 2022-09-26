Callisto Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $127,549.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins and its circulating supply is 3,228,370,340 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

