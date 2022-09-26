Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Lowered by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Up 0.8 %

CCJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About Cameco

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

