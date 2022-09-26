Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$169.00 price objective (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$155.68.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$150.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$153.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.74.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

