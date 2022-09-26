Capitol Family Office Inc. Buys 3,304 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 7.0% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NKE opened at $96.57 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

