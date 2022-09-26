Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPRI opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

