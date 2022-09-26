Carbon Achieves Market Capitalization of $992,600.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Carbon has a total market cap of $992,600.00 and approximately $30,018.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon was first traded on October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.

Buying and Selling Carbon

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

