CargoX (CXO) Price Reaches $0.0802 on Top Exchanges

CargoX (CXO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $16.94 million and $3,985.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CargoX

CargoX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 211,174,833 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

