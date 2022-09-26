Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 39,385 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,385 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

