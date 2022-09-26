Carnomaly (CARR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,361.00

Carnomaly (CARR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Carnomaly has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Carnomaly has a market capitalization of $651,900.00 and approximately $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carnomaly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Carnomaly launched on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 530,000,000 coins. Carnomaly’s official website is carnomaly.io. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carnomaly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carnomaly using one of the exchanges listed above.

