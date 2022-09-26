Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

CARR opened at $36.11 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

