CateCoin (CATE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.00

CateCoin (CATE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One CateCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CateCoin has a total market cap of $112.00 and $615,279.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CateCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CateCoin Profile

CateCoin was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 151,951,072 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CateCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CateCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

