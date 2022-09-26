CateCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $615,279.00 (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, CateCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CateCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CateCoin has a total market cap of $102.00 and $615,279.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CateCoin Coin Profile

CateCoin launched on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 151,951,072 coins. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

