Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $164.24 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.73 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

