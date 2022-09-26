Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.65 price objective on the stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Down 14.9 %

Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at 0.47 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 0.90.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

