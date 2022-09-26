CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner Sells 14,700 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,871,588.02.

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

CCL.B stock opened at C$65.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.79. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$11.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

