Centaur (CNTR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $186.00

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $362,131.43 and approximately $186.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

