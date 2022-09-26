CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after buying an additional 896,144 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

