Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

