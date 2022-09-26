Centrality Trading Down 7.5% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,981.66 or 1.09941793 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064452 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | Github | Facebook Whitepaper “

